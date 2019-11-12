Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hawks-Nuggets, Box

November 12, 2019 11:36 pm
 
ATLANTA (125)

Hunter 4-9 2-4 12, Parker 8-18 3-3 20, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Young 13-21 8-11 42, Huerter 4-4 0-0 11, Reddish 2-7 1-2 5, Fernando 1-2 1-2 3, Len 6-8 4-8 17, Wallace 0-3 3-4 3, Bembry 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 44-83 22-34 125.

DENVER (121)

Barton 8-16 1-2 21, Millsap 6-11 5-6 19, Jokic 7-19 5-6 20, Murray 7-16 4-4 18, Harris 4-15 0-0 10, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 4-9 1-1 10, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Plumlee 3-3 1-2 7, Morris 6-11 1-1 14. Totals 46-104 18-22 121.

Atlanta 25 38 35 27—125
Denver 34 20 35 32—121

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-34 (Young 8-13, Huerter 3-3, Hunter 2-3, Len 1-2, Parker 1-5, Fernando 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Reddish 0-3), Denver 11-41 (Barton 4-7, Millsap 2-3, Harris 2-10, Morris 1-3, Grant 1-5, Jokic 1-8, Craig 0-1, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (Parker 9), Denver 40 (Barton 9). Assists_Atlanta 30 (Young 11), Denver 31 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Denver 24. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_18,327 (19,520).

