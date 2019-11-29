Hawks-Pacers, Box

ATLANTA (104)

Hunter 3-8 0-0 7, Parker 1-8 2-2 4, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Young 16-28 9-9 49, Reddish 1-7 0-0 2, Fernando 3-4 0-0 6, Len 5-8 5-6 15, Bembry 7-13 1-1 15, E.Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Crabbe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 17-18 104.

INDIANA (105)

Warren 5-11 5-6 16, Sabonis 6-11 5-8 17, M.Turner 5-14 5-8 17, Brogdon 6-15 4-4 16, Lamb 9-15 2-2 20, McDermott 3-8 0-0 8, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 0-0 2, A.Holiday 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 39-93 21-28 105.

Atlanta 23 31 11 29 10—104 Indiana 22 21 29 22 11—105

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 9-32 (Young 8-15, Hunter 1-4, Reddish 0-1, Jones 0-1, Carter 0-2, Crabbe 0-2, Parker 0-3, Bembry 0-4), Indiana 6-26 (M.Turner 2-5, McDermott 2-7, Warren 1-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Brogdon 0-2, A.Holiday 0-3, Lamb 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (Bembry 12), Indiana 43 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Atlanta 14 (Young 6), Indiana 19 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 27, Indiana 20. A_15,827 (20,000).

