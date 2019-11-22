Hawks-Pistons, Box

ATLANTA (103)

Hunter 7-17 3-3 18, Parker 5-10 3-3 14, Jones 3-3 7-7 13, Young 3-12 2-2 9, Bembry 9-13 0-0 22, Parsons 3-7 0-0 8, Fernando 0-1 0-0 0, Len 5-7 2-2 12, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-6 0-0 3, Crabbe 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 38-88 17-17 103.

DETROIT (128)

Galloway 4-9 0-0 12, Griffin 9-16 4-4 24, Drummond 10-16 3-4 23, Brown 6-7 0-0 14, Kennard 4-11 0-0 9, Morris 4-5 3-4 13, Maker 2-3 1-6 6, Wood 4-4 2-2 11, Rose 4-6 0-0 11, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-82 13-20 128.

Atlanta 23 34 27 19—103 Detroit 33 43 31 21—128

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-37 (Bembry 4-5, Parsons 2-5, Parker 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Carter 1-5, Young 1-7, Wallace 0-1, Crabbe 0-5), Detroit 17-34 (Galloway 4-7, Rose 3-4, Brown 2-2, Morris 2-3, Griffin 2-7, Maker 1-1, Wood 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Kennard 1-6, Drummond 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 34 (Young 6), Detroit 42 (Drummond 15). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 8), Detroit 30 (Kennard 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Detroit 17. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_15,399 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.