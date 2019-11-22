Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Pistons, Box

November 22, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
ATLANTA (103)

Hunter 7-17 3-3 18, Parker 5-10 3-3 14, Jones 3-3 7-7 13, Young 3-12 2-2 9, Bembry 9-13 0-0 22, Parsons 3-7 0-0 8, Fernando 0-1 0-0 0, Len 5-7 2-2 12, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-6 0-0 3, Crabbe 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 38-88 17-17 103.

DETROIT (128)

Galloway 4-9 0-0 12, Griffin 9-16 4-4 24, Drummond 10-16 3-4 23, Brown 6-7 0-0 14, Kennard 4-11 0-0 9, Morris 4-5 3-4 13, Maker 2-3 1-6 6, Wood 4-4 2-2 11, Rose 4-6 0-0 11, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-82 13-20 128.

Atlanta 23 34 27 19—103
Detroit 33 43 31 21—128

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-37 (Bembry 4-5, Parsons 2-5, Parker 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Carter 1-5, Young 1-7, Wallace 0-1, Crabbe 0-5), Detroit 17-34 (Galloway 4-7, Rose 3-4, Brown 2-2, Morris 2-3, Griffin 2-7, Maker 1-1, Wood 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Kennard 1-6, Drummond 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 34 (Young 6), Detroit 42 (Drummond 15). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 8), Detroit 30 (Kennard 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Detroit 17. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_15,399 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas