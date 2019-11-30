Hawks-Rockets, Box

ATLANTA (111)

Hunter 5-15 1-1 14, Parker 5-8 0-0 11, Jones 3-4 2-3 8, Young 10-16 12-13 37, Crabbe 2-5 0-0 6, Parsons 1-5 0-0 3, Fernando 2-4 1-2 6, Len 6-7 0-0 12, Turner 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 2-7 0-0 5, Bembry 1-9 3-4 5, Carter 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 38-89 20-25 111.

HOUSTON (158)

McLemore 9-14 0-0 24, Tucker 2-3 4-4 10, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Westbrook 6-11 2-2 15, Harden 16-24 20-23 60, Sefolosha 3-4 0-0 7, Clark 1-5 0-0 3, Hartenstein 3-5 1-2 7, Clemons 6-10 0-0 16, Rivers 5-12 2-3 14. Totals 52-89 29-34 158.

Atlanta 21 31 21 38—111 Houston 38 43 46 31—158

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-46 (Young 5-9, Hunter 3-9, Crabbe 2-5, Fernando 1-1, Wallace 1-4, Parker 1-4, Parsons 1-5, Carter 1-5, Turner 0-1, Bembry 0-3), Houston 25-51 (Harden 8-14, McLemore 6-11, Clemons 4-8, Tucker 2-3, Rivers 2-6, Westbrook 1-1, Sefolosha 1-2, Clark 1-5, Hartenstein 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Bembry, Hunter 5), Houston 52 (McLemore 13). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 7), Houston 30 (Westbrook, Harden 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Houston 23. Technicals_Atlanta coach Melvin Hunt (Double), Westbrook, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

