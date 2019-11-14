Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Suns, Box

November 14, 2019 11:36 pm
 
ATLANTA (112)

Hunter 5-15 2-2 14, Parker 8-15 6-8 24, Jones 7-8 0-0 14, Young 7-18 6-7 21, Reddish 2-7 4-4 9, Fernando 2-5 0-0 4, Len 7-11 6-9 21, Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Crabbe 1-3 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 24-30 112.

PHOENIX (128)

Oubre Jr. 10-18 8-10 30, Saric 9-12 2-2 23, Baynes 1-5 1-2 3, Rubio 2-9 2-2 6, Booker 8-16 8-8 27, Bridges 1-4 0-2 3, C.Johnson 3-8 6-6 15, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 6-9 4-6 19, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, J.Carter 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 31-38 128.

Atlanta 33 28 29 22—112
Phoenix 31 36 37 24—128

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-31 (Parker 2-4, Hunter 2-6, Brown Jr. 1-1, Len 1-3, Young 1-6, Reddish 1-6, Crabbe 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Fernando 0-2), Phoenix 15-39 (Kaminsky 3-5, Saric 3-5, C.Johnson 3-6, Booker 3-7, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Bridges 1-2, T.Johnson 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Baynes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (Len 10), Phoenix 39 (Oubre Jr. 7). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Young 13), Phoenix 32 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 31, Phoenix 24. Technicals_Bembry 2. Ejected_Bembry, Reddish. A_15,143 (18,422).

