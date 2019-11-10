Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Trail Blazers, Box

November 10, 2019 11:53 pm
 
ATLANTA (113)

Hunter 5-14 0-0 14, Parker 13-23 0-3 27, Len 2-5 0-0 4, Young 9-30 14-17 35, Huerter 5-12 2-2 15, Reddish 0-4 0-0 0, Fernando 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Wallace 1-2 2-3 4, Bembry 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 42-104 18-25 113.

PORTLAND (124)

Bazemore 5-13 0-0 13, Hezonja 1-5 1-1 3, Whiteside 7-13 7-9 21, Lillard 8-17 11-12 30, McCollum 11-23 0-1 23, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Tolliver 2-7 1-2 6, Labissiere 0-3 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 8-12 1-1 20, Trent Jr. 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-104 22-28 124.

Atlanta 21 23 31 32 6—113
Portland 20 26 29 32 17—124

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-41 (Hunter 4-9, Huerter 3-8, Young 3-13, Parker 1-6, Wallace 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Len 0-2), Portland 12-36 (Simons 3-5, Bazemore 3-6, Lillard 3-9, Trent Jr. 1-4, Tolliver 1-5, McCollum 1-6, Little 0-1). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Parker 11), Portland 61 (Whiteside 12). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 10), Portland 19 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 26, Portland 22. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_20,041 (19,393).

