Haws scores 15 to carry BYU past Montana Tech 98-63

November 30, 2019 6:59 pm
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — TJ Haws had 15 points and six assists as Brigham Young rolled past NAIA-opponent Montana Tech 98-63 on Saturday.

Jake Toolson had 17 points for Brigham Young (6-3). Zac Seljaas added 14 points and six rebounds. Kolby Lee had 11 points for the Cougars.

Taylor England had 16 points and Derrius Collins added 11 points for the Orediggers.

Brigham Young plays at Utah on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

