HBU hopes to end skid vs Houston

Houston Baptist (0-4) vs. Houston (2-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Houston. Houston Baptist is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Houston lost 78-66 to Oregon in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quentin Grimes has averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Caleb Mills is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 14.3 points and four rebounds per game. On the visiting bench, this game represents a Texas homecoming for junior Ty Dalton, who’s averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals this year. Ian DuBose and Jalon Gates have helped lead the team with Dalton, as DuBose has averaged 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Gates has put up 19.3 points per game.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Houston Baptist has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 95.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Houston has an assist on 36 of 89 field goals (40.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked first in Division I with an average of 82.4 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

