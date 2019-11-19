Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Healy leads Albany (NY) over Div-III SUNY-Potsdam 78-52

November 19, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Albany easily defeated Division III SUNY-Potsdam 78-52 on Tuesday night.

Ahmad Clark had 14 points for the Great Danes, who evened their record at 2-2. Antonio Rizzuto added 11 points. Romani Hansen had eight rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Brandon Segar had 13 points and nine rebounds for Potsdam. Danny Delsol-Lowry added six rebounds. Tyrese Baptiste had nine rebounds.

Albany matches up against Quinnipiac on the road on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address