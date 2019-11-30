Listen Live Sports

Healy scores 18 to lift Albany (NY) over American 68-64

November 30, 2019 1:23 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy posted 18 points as Albany edged past American 68-64 on Saturday.

Antonio Rizzuto had 17 points for Albany (5-3). Ahmad Clark added 11 points. Malachi de Sousa had 10 points for the home team.

Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for the Eagles (2-4). Sa’eed Nelson added 13 points and seven assists. Stacy Beckton Jr. had seven rebounds.

Albany takes on Yale at home on Wednesday. American matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

