Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hearing scheduled in case of UFC fighter’s stepdaughter

November 20, 2019 4:54 am
 
< a min read
      

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a man charged in the kidnapping of a missing college student who’s the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Ibraheem Yazeed is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.

Yazeed is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama. She hasn’t been found.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Yazeed. A judge said he will hear arguments on the request Wednesday.

Advertisement

Blanchard’s car was found abandoned more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had suffered a life-threatening injury.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The charging document says a witness identified 29-year-old Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address