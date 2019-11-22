Heat-Bulls, Box

MIAMI (116)

Butler 7-10 12-13 27, Adebayo 6-10 4-4 16, Leonard 4-6 0-0 9, Nunn 7-13 2-3 19, Robinson 3-9 0-0 8, Olynyk 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Dragic 5-11 3-4 16, Herro 3-11 1-2 9. Totals 39-79 24-28 116.

CHICAGO (108)

Harrison 3-8 4-4 10, Markkanen 3-12 3-4 9, Carter Jr. 3-2 0-0 6, Satoransky 2-5 2-2 6, LaVine 6-14 3-3 15, Young 5-15 1-2 12, Gafford 3-3 0-2 6, Dunn 3-6 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 4-7 0-0 10, White 4-10 2-2 12, Strus 2-3 1-1 5, Valentine 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 41-89 16-20 108.

Miami 34 33 18 31—116 Chicago 16 27 24 41—108

3-Point Goals_Miami 14-38 (Dragic 3-5, Nunn 3-8, Olynyk 2-4, Herro 2-8, Robinson 2-8, Leonard 1-2, Butler 1-2, Johnson 0-1), Chicago 10-30 (Valentine 3-4, Dunn 2-2, White 2-3, Arcidiacono 2-5, Young 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Strus 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Markkanen 0-4, LaVine 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Adebayo 14), Chicago 41 (Young 8). Assists_Miami 33 (Dragic, Butler 7), Chicago 22 (Satoransky, Dunn 5). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Chicago 24. Technicals_Chicago team. A_18,953 (20,917).

