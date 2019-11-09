Heat-Lakers, Box

MIAMI (80)

Butler 7-16 8-8 22, Adebayo 4-7 3-8 11, Leonard 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 4-11 2-2 10, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 3-11 1-2 8, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Dragic 7-16 2-2 19, Herro 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 28-80 18-24 80.

L.A. LAKERS (95)

James 10-19 1-2 25, Davis 11-17 4-4 26, McGee 4-7 1-1 9, Bradley 4-9 0-0 9, Green 1-7 1-1 4, Kuzma 3-9 0-0 7, Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Caruso 3-6 0-0 6, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-89 7-8 95.

Miami 21 25 20 14—80 L.A. Lakers 28 20 30 17—95

3-Point Goals_Miami 6-35 (Dragic 3-7, Herro 1-5, Olynyk 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Leonard 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Nunn 0-4, Butler 0-4), L.A. Lakers 8-32 (James 4-7, Daniels 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Green 1-5, Kuzma 1-7, Caruso 0-1, Cook 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 37 (Adebayo 9), L.A. Lakers 48 (McGee 10). Assists_Miami 18 (Dragic 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Miami 12, L.A. Lakers 24. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

