Heat-Nuggets, Box

MIAMI (89)

Winslow 5-11 0-0 10, Adebayo 2-9 2-5 6, Leonard 4-7 1-1 10, Nunn 4-14 1-3 11, Butler 3-12 10-12 16, Jones Jr. 4-8 0-0 8, Robinson 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 4-8 1-2 13, Dragic 3-7 1-2 9, Herro 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-88 16-25 89.

DENVER (109)

Barton 5-10 3-5 15, Millsap 3-5 3-3 10, Jokic 4-12 0-1 9, Murray 9-15 2-4 21, Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 6-13 1-2 15, Craig 2-3 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-9 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 2-2 0-0 4, Morris 5-7 1-1 11, Beasley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 10-16 109.

Miami 28 20 21 20— 89 Denver 29 29 31 20—109

3-Point Goals_Miami 9-29 (Olynyk 4-5, Dragic 2-3, Nunn 2-8, Leonard 1-1, Herro 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Butler 0-3, Robinson 0-4), Denver 9-23 (Barton 2-2, Grant 2-6, Millsap 1-1, Craig 1-2, Murray 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Harris 0-1, Morris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Adebayo 11), Denver 47 (Barton 10). Assists_Miami 23 (Dragic 7), Denver 35 (Morris 8). Total Fouls_Miami 21, Denver 21. A_18,010 (19,520).

