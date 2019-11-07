Listen Live Sports

Heat-Suns, Box

November 7, 2019 11:32 pm
 
MIAMI (124)

Butler 11-16 10-10 34, Adebayo 6-9 3-6 15, Leonard 2-4 0-0 6, Nunn 5-9 0-0 11, Robinson 1-5 3-3 6, Jones Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Olynyk 3-6 0-0 7, Dragic 9-16 2-3 25, Herro 6-12 0-0 15. Totals 45-82 19-24 124.

PHOENIX (108)

Oubre Jr. 5-10 4-7 15, Saric 3-9 1-1 9, Baynes 10-17 2-3 23, Rubio 4-11 2-2 11, Booker 6-13 8-8 22, C.Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Bridges 2-8 0-0 5, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Kaminsky 1-2 1-2 3, Okobo 0-0 0-2 0, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, T.Johnson 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 37-84 23-31 108.

Miami 31 33 29 31—124
Phoenix 30 27 29 22—108

3-Point Goals_Miami 15-28 (Dragic 5-7, Herro 3-4, Leonard 2-2, Butler 2-2, Olynyk 1-3, Nunn 1-4, Robinson 1-4, J.Johnson 0-1, Adebayo 0-1), Phoenix 11-32 (Booker 2-4, T.Johnson 2-4, Saric 2-7, Oubre Jr. 1-1, C.Johnson 1-2, Baynes 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Rubio 1-5, Carter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 41 (Adebayo 10), Phoenix 40 (Rubio 11). Assists_Miami 22 (Adebayo 6), Phoenix 22 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_Miami 28, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Carter. A_15,498 (18,422).

