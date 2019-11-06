Listen Live Sports

Heron scores 25 to carry St. John’s past Mercer 109-79

November 6, 2019 9:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mustapha Heron had 25 points as St. John’s romped past Mercer 109-79 on Wednesday night for Mike Anderson’s first victory at the helm.

Heron shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers for his 21st career 20-plus game. Anderson was named the 21st head coach in program history in April.

LJ Figueroa had 18 points for St. John’s in the season opener for both teams. Marcellus Earlington added 17 points. Nick Rutherford had 14 points with eight assists and only one turnover.

St. John’s led 59-38 at halftime after forcing 15 turnovers.

Ethan Stair scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears. Luke Hamilton added 10 points. Djordje Dimitrijevic had 10 points.

St. John’s plays Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. Mercer plays Columbia International at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

