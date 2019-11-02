Listen Live Sports

Hess, Santacaterina help SE Missouri run past Tenn. State

November 2, 2019 6:50 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 156 yards and two scores and Daniel Santacaterina passed for 271 yards and another touchdown as Southeast Missouri State dominated Tennessee State 32-13 Saturday to remain in the hunt for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.

The victory ended an eight-game losing streak on the Tigers’ home field.

Santacaterina’s touchdown toss was to Kristian Wilkerson who finished with 111 yards receiving. The catch gave Wilkerson 30 for his career, making him the all-time leader at SEMO, passing Paul McRoberts (2012-15).

Kendrick Tiller booted three field goals to help the Redhawks to a 15-0 lead at the break.

Hess opened the second half with an 18-yard scoring run and then scampered 73 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth to establish a 32-7 lead.

SEMO (6-3, 4-1) has won three straight after falling to Austin Peay 28-21.

Cameron Rosendahl led the Tigers (2-7, 1-4), throwing for 217 yards and a score.

