Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hickbottom totals 5 TDs, Grambling beats Texas Southern

November 2, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Grambling defeated Texas Southern 55-20 to celebrate homecoming on Saturday.

HIckbottom scored on first-half runs of 73, 67 and 1 yard and threw two touchdown passes to Lyndon Rash as the Tigers built a 41-14 halftime lead.

Grambling (4-4, 2-2 SWAC) rushed for 307 yards and passed for 290, a total of 597 yards on 63 plays.

Texas Southern (0-9, 0-5) had 637 yards of offense, with DeAndre Johnson passing for 351 yards and the ground game netting 280.

Advertisement

Grambling has won six straight in the series and four straight overall.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb