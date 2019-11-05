Listen Live Sports

Hicks lifts E. Kentucky over Chattanooga 79-68

November 5, 2019 10:48 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Darius Hicks recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Eastern Kentucky to a 79-68 win over Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Houston King had 19 points for Eastern Kentucky. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jomaru Brown added 14 points. Lachlan Anderson had nine rebounds for the hosts.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points for the Mocs (0-1). Matt Ryan added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rod Johnson had 12 points.

Eastern Kentucky faces Kentucky on the road on Friday. Chattanooga matches up against Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

