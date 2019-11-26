Listen Live Sports

Hinton lifts Houston past Houston Baptist 112-73

November 26, 2019 11:23 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton had career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds as Houston romped past Houston Baptist 112-73 on Tuesday night.

Hinton had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as Houston took a 56-33 halftime lead. Hinton missed his only two shot attempts in the second half and was 2-for-2 from the line. He made 9 of 11 free throws overall.

Marcus Sasser had 18 points for Houston (3-2). Quentin Grimes added 17 points and Fabian White Jr. scored 16 points for the Cougars.

Myles Pierre had 15 points for the Huskies (0-5). Ian DuBose added 13 points and Jalon Gates had 12.

Houston had 21 assists and only eight turnovers. The Cougars outscored the Huskies 26-4 in points off turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

