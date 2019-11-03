Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass Lowell
|3
|0
|1
|7
|13
|9
|6
|2
|2
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|12
|5
|2
|1
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|9
|2
|2
|3
|UMass
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|6
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5
|4
|2
|1
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|8
|4
|3
|1
|Boston College
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|3
|4
|0
|UConn
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Northeastern
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|4
|3
|1
|Merrimack
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|6
|0
|Vermont
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|9
|1
|5
|0
|Friday’s Games
UConn 3, Merrimack 2
Maine 4, Boston U. 2
New Hampshire 1, Boston College 0, OT
Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT
UMass 6, Northeastern 3
UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1
Boston College 3, Providence 2
Boston U. 2, Maine 2, OT
New Hampshire 5, Dartmouth 4, OT
UMass 4, Northeastern 2
UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 3
Merrimack at UConn, 2:05 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Maine at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire 1 p.m.
