Sports News
 
Hockey East Glance

November 3, 2019 4:51 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass Lowell 3 0 1 7 13 9 6 2 2
Maine 2 1 1 5 8 12 5 2 1
Boston U. 1 1 2 4 10 9 2 2 3
UMass 2 1 0 4 11 8 6 1 0
New Hampshire 2 1 0 4 4 5 4 2 1
Providence 2 2 0 4 17 8 4 3 1
UConn 1 1 0 2 5 5 2 3 1
Merrimack 1 2 0 2 7 8 2 6 0
Northeastern 1 2 0 2 8 11 4 3 1
Boston College 1 2 0 2 5 9 3 4 0
Vermont 0 3 0 0 5 9 1 5 0
Friday’s Games

UConn 3, Merrimack 2

Maine 4, Boston U. 2

New Hampshire 1, Boston College 0, OT

Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT

UMass 6, Northeastern 3

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 3, Providence 2

Boston U. 2, Maine 2, OT

New Hampshire 5, Dartmouth 4, OT

UMass 4, Northeastern 2

UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 3

Sunday’s Game

Merrimack 3, UConn 2

Friday, Nov. 8

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Boston College at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Maine at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

UMass at New Hampshire 1 p.m.

