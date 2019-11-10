Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

November 10, 2019 11:34 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass Lowell 4 0 2 10 17 12 7 2 3
Providence 3 2 1 7 26 16 5 3 2
Boston College 3 2 0 6 16 10 5 4 0
Maine 2 2 2 6 11 16 5 3 2
Northeastern 2 2 1 5 12 13 5 3 2
Boston U. 1 2 3 5 18 18 2 3 4
UMass 2 1 0 4 11 8 6 1 0
New Hampshire 2 1 0 4 4 5 4 2 1
Merrimack 1 3 1 3 9 12 2 7 1
UConn 1 3 0 2 6 16 2 5 1
Vermont 0 3 0 0 5 9 1 5 0
Friday’s Games

Boston College 6, UConn 0

Northeastern 1, Merrimack 1

Maine 1, UMass Lowell 1

Providence 3, Boston U. 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 5, UConn 1

UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 1

Providence 6, Boston U. 5

Sunday’s Game

UMass at New Hampshire 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

UConn at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

