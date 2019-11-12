Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass Lowell 4 0 2 10 17 12 7 2 3 Providence 3 2 1 7 26 16 5 3 2 New Hampshire 3 1 0 6 7 6 5 2 1 Boston College 3 2 0 6 16 10 5 4 0 Maine 2 2 2 6 11 16 5 3 2 Northeastern 2 2 1 5 12 13 5 3 2 Boston U. 1 2 3 5 18 18 2 3 4 UMass 2 2 0 4 12 11 6 2 0 Merrimack 1 3 1 3 9 12 2 7 1 UConn 1 3 0 2 6 16 2 5 1 Vermont 0 3 0 0 5 9 1 5 0 Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.