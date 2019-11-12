Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass Lowell
|4
|0
|2
|10
|17
|12
|7
|2
|3
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|7
|26
|16
|5
|3
|2
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|0
|6
|7
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Boston College
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|10
|5
|4
|0
|Maine
|2
|2
|2
|6
|11
|16
|5
|3
|2
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|1
|5
|12
|13
|5
|3
|2
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|3
|5
|18
|18
|2
|3
|4
|UMass
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|11
|6
|2
|0
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|12
|2
|7
|1
|UConn
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|16
|2
|5
|1
|Vermont
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|9
|1
|5
|0
|Friday’s Games
UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass, 8 p.m.
Providence at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.
Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
