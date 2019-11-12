Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

November 12, 2019 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass Lowell 4 0 2 10 17 12 7 2 3
Providence 3 2 1 7 26 16 5 3 2
New Hampshire 3 1 0 6 7 6 5 2 1
Boston College 3 2 0 6 16 10 5 4 0
Maine 2 2 2 6 11 16 5 3 2
Northeastern 2 2 1 5 12 13 5 3 2
Boston U. 1 2 3 5 18 18 2 3 4
UMass 2 2 0 4 12 11 6 2 0
Merrimack 1 3 1 3 9 12 2 7 1
UConn 1 3 0 2 6 16 2 5 1
Vermont 0 3 0 0 5 9 1 5 0
Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated