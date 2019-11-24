Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|5
|3
|2
|12
|40
|30
|7
|4
|3
|UMass Lowell
|4
|1
|3
|11
|21
|17
|7
|3
|4
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|23
|8
|4
|2
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|11
|7
|4
|0
|Maine
|4
|4
|2
|10
|20
|26
|7
|5
|2
|Boston U.
|3
|3
|4
|10
|29
|28
|4
|4
|5
|UMass
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|20
|8
|3
|1
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|0
|6
|9
|11
|6
|5
|1
|UConn
|2
|4
|2
|6
|16
|28
|3
|6
|3
|Merrimack
|1
|4
|2
|4
|13
|17
|2
|8
|2
|Vermont
|0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|23
|1
|8
|1
|Friday’s Games
Northeastern 5, Maine 2
Merrimack 2, UMass 2
Michigan 4, New Hampshire 1
Providence 3, UConn 3
Boston U. 3, Vermont 0
Vermont 3, Boston U. 3
UMass 3, Merrimack 2
Providence 5, UConn 2
Northeastern 3, Maine 2
New Hampshire 3, Michigan 2, OT
Yale at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.
Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.
RPI at UMass Lowell, 4:05 p.m.
Boston College at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Colgate/Princeton vs. Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Colgate/Princeton vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
RPI at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Maine at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
