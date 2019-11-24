Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

November 24, 2019 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 5 3 2 12 40 30 7 4 3
UMass Lowell 4 1 3 11 21 17 7 3 4
Northeastern 5 3 1 11 29 23 8 4 2
Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 7 4 0
Maine 4 4 2 10 20 26 7 5 2
Boston U. 3 3 4 10 29 28 4 4 5
UMass 4 3 1 9 24 20 8 3 1
New Hampshire 3 3 0 6 9 11 6 5 1
UConn 2 4 2 6 16 28 3 6 3
Merrimack 1 4 2 4 13 17 2 8 2
Vermont 0 6 1 1 9 23 1 8 1
Friday’s Games

Northeastern 5, Maine 2

Merrimack 2, UMass 2

Michigan 4, New Hampshire 1

Providence 3, UConn 3

Advertisement

Boston U. 3, Vermont 0

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 3, Boston U. 3

UMass 3, Merrimack 2

Providence 5, UConn 2

Northeastern 3, Maine 2

New Hampshire 3, Michigan 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Yale at Boston College, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sacred Heart at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Northeastern vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 4:05 p.m.

Boston College at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Colgate/Princeton vs. Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Colgate/Princeton vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

RPI at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas