Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 5 3 2 12 40 30 7 4 3 UMass Lowell 4 1 3 11 21 17 7 3 4 Northeastern 5 3 1 11 29 23 8 4 2 Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 7 4 0 Maine 4 4 2 10 20 26 7 5 2 Boston U. 3 3 4 10 29 28 4 4 5 UMass 4 3 1 9 24 20 8 3 1 New Hampshire 3 3 0 6 9 11 6 5 1 UConn 2 4 2 6 16 28 3 6 3 Merrimack 1 4 2 4 13 17 2 8 2 Vermont 0 6 1 1 9 23 1 8 1 Friday’s Games

Northeastern 5, Maine 2

Merrimack 2, UMass 2

Michigan 4, New Hampshire 1

Providence 3, UConn 3

Advertisement

Boston U. 3, Vermont 0

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 3, Boston U. 3

UMass 3, Merrimack 2

Providence 5, UConn 2

Northeastern 3, Maine 2

New Hampshire 3, Michigan 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Yale at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Northeastern vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 4:05 p.m.

Boston College at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Colgate/Princeton vs. Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Colgate/Princeton vs. New Hampshire at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

RPI at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Vermont at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.