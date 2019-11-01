Listen Live Sports

Hoffenheim beats Paderborn to stretch Bundesliga winning run

November 1, 2019 5:55 pm
 
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim defeated struggling Paderborn 3-0 at home to stretch its winning run in the Bundesliga to four games on Friday.

Robert Skov opened the scoring with a free kick in the second minute and was involved in the buildup as Pavel Kaderabek made it 2-0 in the 15th. Kaderabek then set up Jürgen Locadia for the third in the 28th.

Paderborn made two changes at the break but labored to break through with Hoffenheim content to defend its lead.

Paderborn, promoted after finishing second in the second division last season, looks set for a swift return with eight defeats from its opening 10 games.

Hoffenheim, which kicked off its winning run with a 2-1 away victory over defending champion Bayern Munich, moved to fifth ahead of the rest of the 10th round.

Alfred Schreuder’s side has won its last five games across all competitions.

