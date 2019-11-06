Listen Live Sports

Hofstra begins 2019-20 season against San Jose St.

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
San Jose State (0-0) vs. Hofstra (0-0)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the San Jose State Spartans. San Jose State went 4-27 last year and finished 11th in the MWC, while Hofstra ended up 27-8 and finished first in the CAA.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.1 points per game last year. The Pride offense scored 78.8 points per matchup on their way to a 9-4 record against non-CAA competition. San Jose State went 2-9 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

