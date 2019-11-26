Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Holland III lifts High Point over Greensboro for first win

November 26, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Curtis Holland III scored a career-high 24 points and High Point picked up its first victory of the season, beating Division III-member Greensboro 90-73 on Tuesday night.

Holland sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor and added six assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Panthers (1-6). John-Michael Wright scored 16, Bryant Randleman pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds and Eric Coleman Jr. scored 10.

Michael Phifer paced the Pride with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

High Point had a big advantage at the free-throw line where they made 24 of 31 attempts. Greensboro sank 6 of 12 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established