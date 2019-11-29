Holy Cross, Hofstra meet in Boca Raton

Hofstra (4-3) vs. Holy Cross (0-5)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra is set to meet Holy Cross in a postseason game in Boca Raton. Holy Cross lost 82-74 to Harvard on Nov. 22, while Hofstra came up short in a 79-69 game against San Diego on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has benefited heavily from its seniors. Eli Pemberton, Desure Buie, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Pride points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Drew Lowder has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Holy Cross has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three outings while Hofstra has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Pride 24th among Division I teams. The Holy Cross defense has allowed 86.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th overall).

