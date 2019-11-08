Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Homesley, Rode pace Liberty to 66-60 win over Radford

November 8, 2019 10:43 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Homesley scored 18 points and Kyle Rode scored 12 and Liberty defeated Radford 66-60 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Liberty built a 33-19 lead at intermission on 13-of-25 shooting that included 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Highlanders got back into it and closed to within 45-41 on a three-point play by Carlik Jones with 5:06 left to play but never got closer.

Jones scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders. Travis Fields Jr. added 15 points and Donald Hicks pulled six rebounds.

Liberty takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Sunday. Radford matches up against Bridgewater (VA) at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

