Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Bucks, Box

November 30, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
CHARLOTTE (96)

Bridges 5-16 4-4 15, Washington 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 7-17 0-0 19, Graham 10-18 0-0 24, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Zeller 4-8 2-2 11, Hernangomez 2-3 1-2 5, Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Bacon 1-6 0-0 2, Monk 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-101 7-8 96.

MILWAUKEE (137)

Matthews 5-9 1-1 14, G.Antetokounmpo 11-19 3-7 26, R.Lopez 5-9 0-0 13, Bledsoe 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-6 0-0 10, Middleton 7-14 1-1 15, Bender 5-7 0-0 12, Ilyasova 3-3 3-4 11, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-4 1-2 4, Hill 4-5 0-0 10, Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 54-96 9-15 137.

Charlotte 25 24 26 21— 96
Milwaukee 32 34 35 36—137

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-45 (Rozier 5-8, Graham 4-9, Williams 2-5, Zeller 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Washington 1-5, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-3, Bacon 0-3), Milwaukee 20-44 (R.Lopez 3-5, Matthews 3-6, Wilson 3-8, Ilyasova 2-2, Hill 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-3, Bender 2-4, Mason 1-2, Korver 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Connaughton 0-1, Middleton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 9), Milwaukee 53 (Connaughton 10). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Graham 5), Milwaukee 41 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Milwaukee 13. A_17,550 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7