Hornets-Bucks, Box

CHARLOTTE (96)

Bridges 5-16 4-4 15, Washington 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 7-17 0-0 19, Graham 10-18 0-0 24, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Zeller 4-8 2-2 11, Hernangomez 2-3 1-2 5, Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Bacon 1-6 0-0 2, Monk 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-101 7-8 96.

MILWAUKEE (137)

Matthews 5-9 1-1 14, G.Antetokounmpo 11-19 3-7 26, R.Lopez 5-9 0-0 13, Bledsoe 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-6 0-0 10, Middleton 7-14 1-1 15, Bender 5-7 0-0 12, Ilyasova 3-3 3-4 11, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-4 1-2 4, Hill 4-5 0-0 10, Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 54-96 9-15 137.

Charlotte 25 24 26 21— 96 Milwaukee 32 34 35 36—137

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-45 (Rozier 5-8, Graham 4-9, Williams 2-5, Zeller 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Washington 1-5, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-3, Bacon 0-3), Milwaukee 20-44 (R.Lopez 3-5, Matthews 3-6, Wilson 3-8, Ilyasova 2-2, Hill 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-3, Bender 2-4, Mason 1-2, Korver 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Connaughton 0-1, Middleton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 9), Milwaukee 53 (Connaughton 10). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Graham 5), Milwaukee 41 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Milwaukee 13. A_17,550 (17,500).

