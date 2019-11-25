Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Heat, Box

November 25, 2019 10:30 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (100)

Bridges 3-6 2-2 9, Washington 4-8 0-0 8, Zeller 5-8 0-1 10, Rozier 7-15 2-2 19, Graham 4-14 8-10 16, Co.Martin 2-2 0-1 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Biyombo 4-7 3-4 11, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 1-5 0-0 3, Monk 4-12 3-3 13, Bacon 0-6 1-2 1. Totals 36-87 19-25 100.

MIAMI (117)

Butler 6-11 9-9 21, Adebayo 8-14 5-5 21, Leonard 2-4 0-1 4, Nunn 7-10 0-0 19, Robinson 2-6 0-0 6, Olynyk 5-8 1-1 15, Silva 2-3 3-4 7, Dragic 2-8 2-4 6, Herro 6-13 4-4 18. Totals 40-77 24-28 117.

Charlotte 31 27 24 18—100
Miami 36 33 29 19—117

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-33 (Rozier 3-6, Monk 2-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-5, Bacon 0-1, Washington 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Graham 0-4), Miami 13-31 (Nunn 5-6, Olynyk 4-5, Robinson 2-6, Herro 2-7, Leonard 0-2, Butler 0-2, Dragic 0-3). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Rozier 9), Miami 49 (Olynyk 16). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Graham 8), Miami 29 (Dragic 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 24, Miami 23. A_19,600 (19,600).

