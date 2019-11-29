Hornets-Pistons, Box

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 6-13 2-2 16, Washington 9-12 5-7 26, Biyombo 6-12 1-3 13, Rozier 8-15 1-1 23, Graham 6-14 0-0 16, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 40-83 11-15 110.

DETROIT (107)

Galloway 1-4 1-1 4, Griffin 6-13 4-7 17, Drummond 7-12 1-4 15, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Kennard 8-17 0-0 21, Wood 1-4 0-2 2, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Rose 8-12 4-6 23, Mykhailiuk 1-5 0-0 3, Snell 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 41-83 10-20 107.

Charlotte 38 24 23 25—110 Detroit 37 20 28 22—107

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 19-38 (Rozier 6-9, Graham 4-7, Washington 3-3, Williams 3-7, Bridges 2-6, Monk 1-3, Batum 0-3), Detroit 15-35 (Kennard 5-10, Rose 3-4, Snell 3-4, Morris 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Griffin 1-7, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Biyombo 9), Detroit 45 (Drummond 19). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Graham 8), Detroit 27 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Detroit 16. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game). A_15,006 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.