Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Pistons, Box

November 29, 2019 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 6-13 2-2 16, Washington 9-12 5-7 26, Biyombo 6-12 1-3 13, Rozier 8-15 1-1 23, Graham 6-14 0-0 16, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 40-83 11-15 110.

DETROIT (107)

Galloway 1-4 1-1 4, Griffin 6-13 4-7 17, Drummond 7-12 1-4 15, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Kennard 8-17 0-0 21, Wood 1-4 0-2 2, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Rose 8-12 4-6 23, Mykhailiuk 1-5 0-0 3, Snell 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 41-83 10-20 107.

Charlotte 38 24 23 25—110
Detroit 37 20 28 22—107

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 19-38 (Rozier 6-9, Graham 4-7, Washington 3-3, Williams 3-7, Bridges 2-6, Monk 1-3, Batum 0-3), Detroit 15-35 (Kennard 5-10, Rose 3-4, Snell 3-4, Morris 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Griffin 1-7, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Biyombo 9), Detroit 45 (Drummond 19). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Graham 8), Detroit 27 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Detroit 16. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game). A_15,006 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president