Hornets-Raptors, Box

CHARLOTTE (96)

Bridges 5-10 1-1 13, Washington 2-5 0-0 5, Zeller 3-6 0-0 8, Rozier 4-11 0-0 10, Graham 4-9 0-0 11, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-3 2-2 2, Williams 4-5 3-3 14, Hernangomez 1-2 3-6 5, Biyombo 5-7 3-8 13, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Monk 2-9 3-4 7, Co.Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-78 15-24 96.

TORONTO (132)

Anunoby 10-13 0-0 24, Siakam 7-14 3-3 20, Gasol 2-4 0-0 5, VanVleet 3-12 3-4 11, Powell 7-15 1-2 17, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 3-3 15, Miller 2-2 0-0 5, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 5-11 0-1 11, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 5-7 2-2 16. Totals 50-97 12-15 132.

Charlotte 25 31 18 22— 96 Toronto 26 34 32 40—132

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-45 (Williams 3-4, Graham 3-7, Zeller 2-3, Bridges 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Bacon 1-2, Washington 1-3, Batum 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Co.Martin 0-3, Monk 0-5), Toronto 20-43 (Davis 4-5, Anunoby 4-7, Siakam 3-6, Thomas 2-4, VanVleet 2-6, Powell 2-8, Miller 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Hernandez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Batum 6), Toronto 53 (Boucher 11). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Graham 6), Toronto 40 (Gasol 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Toronto 25. A_19,800 (19,800).

