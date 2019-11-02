Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Warriors, Box

November 2, 2019 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHARLOTTE (93)

Bridges 1-10 0-0 2, Washington 5-8 0-0 11, Zeller 4-7 2-4 10, Rozier 8-17 4-8 20, Bacon 10-21 5-5 25, Williams 3-7 2-2 11, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-8 2-2 4, Co.Martin 0-0 1-2 1, Monk 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 36-85 16-23 93.

GOLDEN STATE (87)

Robinson III 6-12 0-0 16, Paschall 10-18 5-8 25, Cauley-Stein 4-7 0-0 8, Bowman 6-11 2-2 16, Poole 2-9 1-1 5, Chriss 0-2 0-0 0, Spellman 1-4 2-2 4, Burks 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 34-77 10-13 87.

Charlotte 25 25 18 25—93
Golden State 30 25 16 16—87

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-29 (Williams 3-7, Washington 1-3, Monk 1-4, Bacon 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Graham 0-3, Bridges 0-4, Rozier 0-4), Golden State 9-28 (Robinson III 4-7, Lee 3-6, Bowman 2-6, Poole 0-2, Spellman 0-2, Paschall 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Graham, Zeller, Bridges 8), Golden State 40 (Robinson III 9). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Rozier 7), Golden State 23 (Bowman 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Golden State 22. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,064 (18,064).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb