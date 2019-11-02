Hornets-Warriors, Box

CHARLOTTE (93)

Bridges 1-10 0-0 2, Washington 5-8 0-0 11, Zeller 4-7 2-4 10, Rozier 8-17 4-8 20, Bacon 10-21 5-5 25, Williams 3-7 2-2 11, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-8 2-2 4, Co.Martin 0-0 1-2 1, Monk 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 36-85 16-23 93.

GOLDEN STATE (87)

Robinson III 6-12 0-0 16, Paschall 10-18 5-8 25, Cauley-Stein 4-7 0-0 8, Bowman 6-11 2-2 16, Poole 2-9 1-1 5, Chriss 0-2 0-0 0, Spellman 1-4 2-2 4, Burks 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 34-77 10-13 87.

Charlotte 25 25 18 25—93 Golden State 30 25 16 16—87

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-29 (Williams 3-7, Washington 1-3, Monk 1-4, Bacon 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Graham 0-3, Bridges 0-4, Rozier 0-4), Golden State 9-28 (Robinson III 4-7, Lee 3-6, Bowman 2-6, Poole 0-2, Spellman 0-2, Paschall 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Graham, Zeller, Bridges 8), Golden State 40 (Robinson III 9). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Rozier 7), Golden State 23 (Bowman 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Golden State 22. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,064 (18,064).

