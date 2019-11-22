Hornets-Wizards, Box

CHARLOTTE (118)

Bridges 12-21 4-4 31, Washington 3-9 0-0 7, Zeller 2-8 0-0 4, Rozier 8-17 2-2 19, Graham 8-15 0-0 19, Williams 4-5 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-2 0-0 4, Batum 2-4 0-0 6, Monk 7-10 2-2 19, Bacon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 8-8 118.

WASHINGTON (125)

Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Hachimura 7-12 1-2 15, Bryant 9-12 3-5 21, Thomas 2-7 0-0 5, Beal 10-19 6-7 30, Bertans 7-13 0-0 20, Wagner 3-5 0-0 7, Smith 4-8 1-2 10, McRae 4-6 4-4 13, Miles 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 48-91 15-20 125.

Charlotte 34 34 28 22—118 Washington 33 29 28 35—125

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 14-34 (Monk 3-5, Bridges 3-7, Graham 3-9, Batum 2-3, Williams 1-1, Washington 1-1, Rozier 1-6, Zeller 0-2), Washington 14-34 (Bertans 6-11, Beal 4-8, Smith 1-1, McRae 1-2, Wagner 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Hachimura 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 44 (Bridges 8), Washington 41 (Bryant 11). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Batum, Graham 7), Washington 34 (Beal 12). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Washington 13. A_15,053 (20,356).

