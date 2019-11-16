Houston seeks revenge on BYU

Brigham Young (3-1) vs. Houston (1-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young goes for the season sweep over Houston after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams last played on Nov. 15, when the Cougars shot 45.9 percent from the field on their way to the 72-71 victory.

STEPPING UP: Jake Toolson is averaging 15.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Brigham Young. TJ Haws is also a big contributor, producing 12.5 points per game. Houston has been led by Fabian White Jr., who is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: Houston has averaged 77.5 points per game over its last five games. The Cougars are giving up only 64 points per game over that span.

