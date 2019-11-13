Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston’s Gordon expected to miss 6 weeks after knee surgery

November 13, 2019 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss about six weeks.

Gordon was injured on Monday night against New Orleans and general manager Daryl Morey announced that he had surgery on Wednesday.

Gordon has appeared in nine games with two starts this season and is averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds.

The Rockets have won four straight entering Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated