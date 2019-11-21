Howard hopes to end skid vs Ball State

Howard (0-5) vs. Ball State (3-2)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against Ball State. Howard is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Ball State lost 59-57 loss at home to Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while K.J. Walton has put up 10.6 points and seven rebounds. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 18.8 points while Kyle Foster has put up 10.6 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Howard’s Foster has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 19 over his past three games.

COLD SPELL: Howard has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 89 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ball State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the country. The Howard defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

