Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard pays visit to Marshall

November 20, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Howard (0-5) vs. Marshall (1-3)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss in their last game. Marshall lost 76-66 at home to College of Charleston on Tuesday, while Howard fell 112-68 at Toledo on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey has averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while Jarrod West has put up 16.5 points and 2.3 steals. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 18.8 points while Kyle Foster has put up 10.6 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: C. Williams has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 89 per game.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Herd. Marshall has 25 assists on 75 field goals (33.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Howard has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins