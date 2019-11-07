Howard puts football coach Prince on administrative leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University has put football coach Ron Prince on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations about his conduct.

Athletic director Kerry Davis announced the move Wednesday evening and named director of football operations Aaron Kelton interim coach.

HBCU Gameday, a website that writes about sports at historically black colleges and university, last month published a letter from an anonymous parent saying Prince has been “threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful” to players. The site says the letter was sent to Davis, Howard President Wayne Fredrick, the NCAA and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in early September.

Davis in a statement says Howard is committed to completing its internal investigation.

Quarterback Caylin Newton, brother of Carolina’s Cam Newton, announced in early October he was transferring with two years of eligibility remaining. Howard opened the season with a 79-0 loss to Maryland, is 1-8 and has been outscored 179-86 in conference play.

