Huerter heads back to Atlanta after injuring shoulder

November 13, 2019 7:05 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is returning to Atlanta after injuring his left shoulder in a victory over Denver.

The team announced Wednesday that Huerter underwent an MRI in Denver after being hurt the previous night in a 125-121 victory over the Nuggets. Physicians in Atlanta will determine the extent of the injury.

Huerter was ruled out of Thursday night’s game in Phoenix and seems unlikely to play on the rest of the West Coast road trip, which concludes with weekend games in Los Angeles against the Clippers and the Lakers.

Huerter was fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while going up for a shot. The second-year player immediately grabbed his shoulder and winced in pain before heading to the locker room.

X-rays taken at the arena were negative.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

