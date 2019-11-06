Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hungarian mayor in orgy video resigns despite re-election

November 6, 2019 5:49 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A prominent Hungarian mayor caught on video taking part in an orgy says he is resigning despite being re-elected last month.

Zsolt Borkai, a former Olympic champion gymnast and mayor of the western city of Gyor since 2006, said Wednesday that he is resigning effective Friday, to avoid hindering the city’s development.

Borkai wrote in a letter to Gyor’s residents that “I draw the conclusions and accept responsibility.”

Borkai ran as a candidate of Prime Minister Orban’s Fidesz party and his scandal was considered one of the causes of Fidesz’s surprisingly weak results in the Oct. 13 municipal elections. Borkai resigned from Fidesz on Oct. 15 but said then that he would continue to serve as mayor.

A special election to choose Borkai’s successor is expected to be held within four months.

