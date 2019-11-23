Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hunter leads Long Beach St. past Fresno Pacific 93-62

November 23, 2019
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter scored 21 points and Long Beach State beat Division II Fresno Pacific 93-62 on Friday night.

Michael Carter III scored 16 points and made six assists and Drew Cobb added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 49ers (2-3), who outrebounded the Sunbirds 44-29.

Aamondae Coleman scored 20 points and Sean Nealon-Lino added 11 for Fresno Pacific.

Long Beach State plays Arizona on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

