The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Huntley's 3 TDs helps carry New Mexico St. past UTEP 44-35

November 23, 2019 8:25 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jason Huntley had 191 yards rushing on 14 carries with three touchdowns and New Mexico State beat UTEP 44-35 on Saturday.

The Aggies (2-9) led 14-13 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters to set up the fourth-quarter shootout.

Kai Locksley threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Cowing, and the failed two-point conversion made it 22-21 in UTEP’s favor. New Mexico seized control with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching a field goal and led 37-22.

Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.

UTEP had an advantage in many statistical categories except the outcome. The Miners (1-10) had more first downs (27-17), total yards (557-441) and time of possession (37:14-22:46).

Sports News

The Associated Press

