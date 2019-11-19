Hurricanes-Blackhawks Sum

Carolina 1 2 1—4 Chicago 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Necas 5 (Niederreiter, Wallmark), 14:24.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 10 (Slavin, Edmundson), 0:53. 3, Carolina, Niederreiter 3 (Hamilton, Wallmark), 11:54.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Gustafsson 3 (DeBrincat, Kane), 12:05. 5, Chicago, Murphy 1 (Kane, Dach), 13:15. 6, Carolina, Aho 10, 19:42.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-14-6_33. Chicago 4-8-20_32.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 10-3-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Lehner 5-4-2 (32-29).

A_21,325 (19,717). T_2:29.

Referees_Chris Lee, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Brian Mach.

