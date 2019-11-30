Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

November 30, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Carolina 3 0 0—3
Tampa Bay 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 13 (Hamilton, Svechnikov), 4:49 (pp). 2, Carolina, Martinook 1 (Slavin, Bishop), 7:30. 3, Carolina, Slavin 3 (Aho, Hamilton), 19:53.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Hedman, Kucherov), 3:26 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 5 (Sergachev, Cirelli), 8:50.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-10-3_25. Tampa Bay 9-14-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 6.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 5-4-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 3-2-2 (25-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:29.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Jonny Murray.

