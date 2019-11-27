Hurricanes-Rangers Sum

Carolina 0 2 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 5 (Panarin, Fox), 2:54 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 2 (Lindgren, DeAngelo), 4:12. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 4 (Panarin, Hajek), 18:20.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Dzingel 5 (Svechnikov, Hamilton), 14:29 (pp). 5, Carolina, Foegele 4 (Slavin), 15:58.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-16-17_43. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 11-5-1 (25 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 7-5-1 (43-41).

A_17,269 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tony Sericolo.

