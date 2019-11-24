Hurricanes-Red Wings Sum

Carolina 0 1 1—2 Detroit 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Aho 12 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 10:37.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Teravainen 7 (Aho), 18:47 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-11-13_36. Detroit 11-5-3_19.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 4-4-0 (19 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-10-1 (35-34).

A_18,726 (20,000). Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Tony Sericolo.

