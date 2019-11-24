Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Red Wings Sums

November 24, 2019 9:36 pm
 
Carolina 0 1 1—2
Detroit 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Larkin, DET, (high sticking), 14:33.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Aho 12 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 10:37. Penalties_Filppula, DET, (interference), 5:53.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Teravainen 7 (Aho), 18:47 (sh). Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (hooking), 17:33.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-11-13_36. Detroit 11-5-3_19.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 4-4-0 (19 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-10-1 (35-34).

A_18,726 (20,000). Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Tony Sericolo.

